Clues Emerge Surrounding MITB Winners

Now that WWE has set the Money in the Bank field, it’s officially speculation season. And to feed our imaginations, a new piece of information has emerged.

WrestleVotes, a Twitter account with an ear behind WWE’s curtain, just shared one of their latest findings.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“…source said it’s looking like the men’s winner is coming from SmackDown, women’s winner is from RAW. Don’t take as fact, as plans always change but that’s the feeling as of now.”

Texting With A Source regarding MITB winners. Said plans aren’t locked in, but at last check, source said it’s looking like the men’s winner is coming from Smackdown, women’s winner is from RAW. Don’t take as fact, as plans always change but that’s the feeling as of now. #TWAS — WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) May 30, 2018

Before we take our deep speculative dive, let’s take a breath to remind ourselves that this is a rumor, an early one, to boot.

First, on top of the WrestleVotes’ scoop, I do think it’s reasonable to rule out all male RAW Superstars from contention. It’s just hard to imagine WWE drawing up a play where Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns or even Seth Rollins are a victim of a cash-in. After a shaky start, the Universal Championship has steadied during Lesnar’s occupation—I doubt WWE is interested in building a fluid history for the big red belt.

But if the Men’s winner is coming from SmackDown that means WWE will be selecting from these names: Samoa Joe, The Miz, Rusev, and a New Day Member. A case can be made for each of these names, and at the moment it is simply too early to make a responsible prediction.

But I’ll make one anyway: Rusev.

For the Women, a RAW only winner also seems to fit a larger narrative. Sooner than later, I expect Charlotte Flair to get her SmakDown Women’s Championship back and hold it until next year’s WrestleMania. With things on Tuesday likely to be so stationary, Ms. Money in the Bank on Mondays seems to fit. So, here are the names we can chew on: Natalya, Ember Moon, Alexa Bliss, and Sasha Banks.

I think we can rule out Natalya, and given Ember Moon’s victory would parallel Carmella’s (young star gets big moment to earn relevance) I think we’re looking at Sasha Banks or Alexa Bliss.

Both are fine options, but Bliss would likely be more entertaining with the briefcase. That, and I think Banks is set to be launched back into WWE’s main event this summer, so her title opportunities may already be on the way.