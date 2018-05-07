WWE Rumor: A Third Briefcase to Be Added to Money in the Bank Show

Money in the Bank has quickly become one of WWE‘s best pay-per-views in recent years. WWE is well aware of its popularity and may look to capitalize on its omoent—with three MITB matches.

Ringsidenews reports that a recent advertisement for the June event has three different Money in the Bank briefcases; red, blue, and white. This looks to convey WWE will have a MITB winner from RAW, SmackDown and the women’s division.

If this is indeed the case, WWE will likely make this announcement as soon as this week. Money in the Bank is unofficially WWE’s fourth largest event, thanks to the apathy surrounding Survivor Series That said. WWE will want to take plenty of time hyping up the show, regardless of how many ladders matches it will hold.

Money in the Bank doubled their briefcases last year by adding the first ever women’s match of its kind. As irony has it, it was James Ellsworth who got the win. His moment was soundly rejected by WWE fans and a few nights later on SmackDown WWE hosted a re-do that saw Carmella, Ellsworth’s matriarch, officially make history as the first-ever women’s MITB winner.

But could a third briefcase ruin one of WWE’s best novelties?

Well, WWE does choose to do this, it would be them following protocol: expand what works. MITB is one of the most thrilling shows of the year, but it’s looming cash-in that drives WWE subplots for months at a time. Adding a third briefcase would be like adding another item for a clown to juggle.

While this naturally raises the stakes for RAW and SmackDown, it does take away the flexibility of the cash-in. Now briefcase holders will be limited to their show, at least in theory. But that may not be enough of a deterrent for WWE to pass on this opportunity.

Outside of winning the Royal Rumble, MITB is WWE’s juiciest catalyst for a Superstar. While the RUmble guarantees a Championship match at ‘Mania, the briefcase guarantees a championship match, albeit a short one, at any time within the calendar year. While some apple may groan about WWE going to the well too many time, I see this as a pretty smart decsion—assuming it happens of course. WWE’s roster is expanding at an unprecedented rate, typically with Superstars who are ready to contribute on bigger stages. A third MITB is good for a healthy ecosystem as it will be yet another opportunity for a budding wrestler.