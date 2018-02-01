The Miz May Be Forced to Miss WrestleMania

Just the other day a story surfaced claiming that WWE has massive WrestleMania plans for the Miz and his Intercontinental Championship. However, The Miz and his wife, Maryse, may already be booked.

On a recent episode of Total Divas, the expecting WWE couple were told when their baby girl will enter the world. However, the April 6th due date the doctor revealed is only 48 hours shy of April 8th’s WrestleMania 34.

While we aren’t OBGYN’s here at Pop Culture, that looks like a pretty tight window, and Maryse giving birth on WrestleMania day appears to be a distinct possibility. And if that’s the case, The Miz won’t be at the New Orleans mega show.

The Miz let the world know via an interview with ESPN that he will not miss the birth of his firstborn.

“It’s a WrestleMania baby. The only thing my wife asked me was that [she wanted me to be there]. I literally have a private jet on call at all times,” he said.

To make sure he was not misunderstood, the Miz elaborated on the lengths he’ll go to be with Maryse on the big day.

“I will spend whatever amount of money to get there, to be there and support her and witness my first child being born because I am ecstatic. I don’t want to be the dad that’s not there. I don’t want the kid to ever think that I wasn’t there. I want her to be the one that says you were there, you guided me, you supported me in the best way you knew how,” said The Miz.

The Miz’s intentions look to be sincere and we’ll have to take his word for it. And as much as we’d like to see him get a big match at ‘Mania, him being around for his first child is actually a lot cooler.

The latest rumors have Miz squaring off with Braun Strowman – a feud that would be criminally entertaining. However, WWE has plenty of time to give us that present and we’d be happy to wait for it.

For now, consider the Miz’s WrestleMania appearance a coin toss.