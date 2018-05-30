The Miz Breaks Character to Gush over Seth Rollins

Now that Michael Cole squawks it every chance he gets, it’s not as cool to say Seth Rollins is the “hottest Superstar in WWE.” However, when the Miz echoes the sentiment, it’s like hearing it for the first time.

In an interview with SportBible, the 8-time Intercontinental Champion went out of his way to compliment Seth Rollins’ excellent 2018.

“I think Seth is doing a fantastic job with the Intercontinental Championship,” he said. “He’s had it for maybe a month and has probably defended it more times than I have in the past year!

One of the bonuses of Rollins run has been his Intercontinental Open Challenge. No matter who knocks, The Kingslayer has used his platform to create RAW better moments since WrestleMania.

“He elevates superstars every time they are in the ring; I saw a match with Mojo Rawley and it was the best match I have ever seen Mojo in, in his entire career,” said Miz.

Making your peers look good is part of a wrestler’s unspoken craft. While the sport is broadcast to be centered around individual success, that actual craft of wrestling is about shining up your opponent.

“That just shows you not only how good Mojo is, he was able to showcase, but how good Seth Rollins really is. I don’t think he can elevate it [the Intercontinental Championship] more than I already have, but I think he’ll keep it at the same level.”

Mark Henry saw that Rollins was entering a hot streak almost a month ago and joined Sirius XM’s Busted Open Radio to discuss his insight.

“Seth Rollins is, right now, for your money, one of the most exciting guys wrestling. He’s getting into that ‘great’ stratosphere, like beyond elite. He’s becoming, dare I say, Hall Of Fame caliber. He’s going to be one of the best before it’s all said and done with,” said Henry.

It will be interesting to see how far Rollins will take the IC title. We know he’ll keep the belt until the June 17 Money in the Bank show where he’ll put it on the line against Elias. That match has yet to be official, but given Elias 5-string assault on RAW, we can bank on this one happening.

However, MITB marks the first real window for Rollins to lose the belt. Elias demonstrates his popularity on a weekly basis and a turn with the IC belt could launch his career to new heights. But Rollins supporters shouldn’t sweat a MITB loss, because if that does indeed happen, that means that The Kingslayer may be next in line for a shot at Brock Lesnar.