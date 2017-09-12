Mick Foley Provides Update on His Latest Surgery

Mick Foley’s legendary toughness and pain tolerance made him a WWE Hall of Famer. However, after all of the horrific falls, chair shots to the head, and barbed-wire matches, 2017 may be the most physically demanding year yet for Mrs. Foley’s Baby Boy.

Back in April, Foley underwent the notoriously arduous hip replacement surgery. Just 5 months later he signed up for a knee replacement. The latest operation took place yesterday and was a success.

Feeling tired after surgery, but I’m told it was a very successful operation. Thanks for all the well-wishes! 👍 pic.twitter.com/iCtMNXoWT4 — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) September 11, 2017

Foley would go on the post the following update on his Facebook page:

“WE CAN REBUILD HIM

Hey, if you ever have a chance to talk to #WWEHOF Madusa, and she tells you something, believe it! Madusa warned me that this knee replacement was going to be painful, and the rehab to follow even worse.

So far, she is right on the money! But I really needed the surgery. The hip replacement in April has helped tremendously, it was removed so much of the pain I was in the last eight or nine years. But without this knee operation, I was going to continue with that noticeable limp, in case you forgot what The Godfather once told us you limpin’…it ain’t easy! As it turns out, my right knee has not been able to straighten for probably 10 years or more. As a result, I’ve been placing far too much weight on my left foot, every day for 10 years – and over the course of that time, it has greatly affected our walk… i’m kind of leaving to a domino reactions were other body parts or stressed when compensating for the knee injury. So, although this surgery is a tough one, It was also a very necessary one. Thanks to all of you responded yesterday with so many kind words. They were really helpful. Have a nice day!”

It sounds like the former WWE Champion is in good spirits. As demanding as these orthopedic surgeries are, Foley seems like he was in dire need of them. As RAW GM, fans couldn’t help but notice the heavy limp he carried due to his then ailing hip. Now that his knee in on the up and up, Foley may one day want to return to WWE television.

Here’sa big thanks to Foley for sacrificing chunks of his body in order to entertain us. Get well soon, Mick!