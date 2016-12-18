Mick Foley ‘Taking Time Off’ From WWE TV

Despite being one of the main cogs in the Sami Zayn vs Braun Strowman storyline, Mick Foley will be taking the rest of the month off from WWE TV. A rep for WWE told Pro Wrestling Sheet, “Mick is taking time off to spend the holidays with his family and do his volunteer work as Santa. He has not been released or fired.”

The Raw GM will be absent for the follow up to this Sunday’s WWE Roadblock: End of the Line pay per view, which would presumably leave Stephanie McMahon in line to play a bigger role on the next several weeks of TV. Considering how much Foley has been involved in the Zayn storyline, it seems hard to imagine him not being a part of the follow up.

Foley has been involved in Santa Claus work for some time now. He starred in the 2014 film, “I Am Santa,” which documented an entire year in the lives of five real-bearded professional Santa Clauses to find out what the rest of the year is like for a man who perpetually looks like Jolly Saint Nick.

In a 2014 interview with Rolling Stone, Foley was asked if Santa had become the “fourth face of Foley” to wich Mick responded: “On the WWE For All Mankind DVD, they wanted to do a shoot that was based around the TV show Dinner for Five, and they said it was going to be the three faces of Foley, plus Mick Foley, and that it was too bad that I didn’t have a fifth face. I said, “Well, I’ve got a fifth face.” So on that DVD there’s the four of us and Santa Claus. So yeah, I feel very comfortable with that being the fifth face, and maybe the one I like most.”

Foley is set to return to Raw on Monday, January 2. How do you feel about the Raw GM taking time off will effect one of Raw’s main storylines?

