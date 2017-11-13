Mick Foley Reveals Details About Ric Flair’s ‘Superhuman’ Sex Drive

WWE legend Mick Foley says Ric Flair did have a “superhuman” sex drive during the height of his fame, but he thinks Nature Boy might have inflated some of his numbers.

In the ESPN 30 For 30 documentary on Flair, the wrestler claims he masturbated twice a day day during the prime of his career. He also claimed to have had sex with around 10,000 women.

TMZ caught up with Foley at LAX, where Foley said he believes Flair was a “superhuman” in more ways than one. However, he thinks the 68-year-old might have been stretching the numbers.

“I’m doing the math in my head,” Foley told TMZ. “That’s [10,000] in addition to snappin’ off 2 a day for 30 years? I’m sure it’s in the high five [thousand range]… Well, I don’t know!”

Flair famously referred to his penis as “Space Mountain,” but now regrets his wild behavior. In a September interview with PEOPLE, he said he wish he’d never claimed to have had sex with 10,000 women.

“I wish I hadn’t said that because of my grandkids,” Flair said. “I love the ladies [but]… I only love one now. I have never done anything since I met Wendy.”

Flair is now engaged to Wendy Barlow, who will become his fourth wife. He’s the father of four children, including the late Reid Flair.

Flair’s 30 For 30 episode, simply titled “Nature Boy,” aired on Nov. 7. As Deadpsin notes, the film also includes stories of Flair flashing his penis at people at the height of his career.