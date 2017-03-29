Mauro Ranallo Comments On His Depression And WrestleMania Status

For the past three weeks, Smackdown’s lead announcer, Mauro Ranallo has been missing from his usual Tuesday night spot on commentary. It was announced two weeks ago that the Blue Brand’s signature voice missed the show due to a blizzard that affected his travel and then last week, Tom Phillips announced that Ranallo was out sick. This week, the subject wasn’t broached at all.

Wrestling insider, Dave Meltzer, stated on a previous episode of Wrestling Observer Radio that there was more to Mauro’s absence than inclement weather, but wouldn’t provide additional details. The speculation had many in the WWE Universe worried that Ranallo’s standing with the company was in jeopardy. Last week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter shed new light on the situation, noting that Ranallo had been suffering from a crippling bout of depression. The commentator has a long history with the condition, dating all the way back to his teenage years .

Two of his Ranallo’s closest friends stated that Mauro was fine, and resting at home. Today, we’ve finally heard our first statement from Ranallo on Twitter since his first absence.

Feeling love from everyone. I am stronger. I want to wish my @WWE family another AMAZING #WrestleMania #KeepUpTheGoodFight #MentalHealth — Mauro Ranallo (@mauroranallo) March 29, 2017

With the statement, it unfortunately appears that Ranallo will not make it back in time for this weekend’s WrestleMania.

We wish Mauro strength and good health as he continues his fight and look forward to eventually seeing the most entertaining voice in the WWE back behind the announce table.

