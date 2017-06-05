Matt Morgan Blasts Jinder Mahal Steroid Allegations

Jinder Mahal is taking a lot of slack for looking so good. The new WWE Champion has been accused by fans some former stars of obtaining his ripped physique via steroids, but another former WWE star is now coming to his defense.

On a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Podcast, former WWE and TNA star, “The Blueprint” Matt Morgan, weighed in on recent comments by bodybuilder, Nick Miller, who said he believes the WWE Champion should absolutely be tested for steroids.

“I read something about some ‘natural, all natural bodybuilder,’ that’s an oxymoron by the way. Um no, there is a real such thing… Talking about how he could tell all the telltale signs that how Jinder Mahal is taking enhancements, Ok. Put this out there one last time to anybody that thinks this is true.”

“I want you to go back and I want you to come up with all the stars that failed this Wellness policy,” Morgan implored. “There are so many guys that failed this thing… That lost time, that they had to take the title belts off of, they had to do all types of things to recreate their TV because these guys were either on the gas or part of that pharmacy, Signature Pharmacy bust all the guys got screwed through… Where they were ordering steroids online, ” Matt recalled. “…But a bunch of things have happened over time that cost guys time but more importantly, WWE their storylines. We’re talking heavyweight champions here.

“So I’m just trying to make sure I’m understanding this correctly,” Morgan stated. “Out of them all… all of them, right? We’re going to let Jinder Mahal take steroids?! Are you high? Are you high? It makes no sense at all.”

By this logic, Morgan has a point. If WWE were hiding failed wellness tests, Roman Reigns and Randy Orton would have never missed a day.

The counterpoint would be that WWE is trying so hard to make in-roads into the India market that they are turning a blind eye to any wrongdoings.

We’ll give Jinder the benefit of the doubt. After learning about his insane workout regimen and diet, it appears Mahal is earning every bit of that new physique.