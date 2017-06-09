Matt Hardy And Reby Hardy Welcome New Baby

Brother Wolfie, we knew you’d come!

Matt and Reby Hardy welcomed Wolfgang Xavier Hardy into the world last night at 11:37 pm.

The proud papa announced the birth on Twitter and said ‘King’ Maxel was excited to meet his young, healthy brother. Reby posted an adorable photo of the next generation of Hardy Boyz on her Twitter account, noting that Wolfie had been born at home and was already fitting right in.

Matt and Jeff Hardy were not featured on this week’s RAW after losing their Tag Team Championships to Sheamus and Cesaro at WWE Extreme Rules. The duo were already scheduled to miss a few weeks due to the birth and it appears the timing couldn’t have worked out any better.

“Wolfie” Wolfgang X Hardy debuted/was born on June 8th at 11:37pm.. King Maxel was excited to meet his healthy younger brother. Thanks all! — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 9, 2017

Welcome to the family… 💙 Wolfgang Xander Hardy 💙 Born at home & already fitting right in with @MATTHARDYBRAND & @BABYHARDYBRAND pic.twitter.com/n4dPRQaEoy — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) June 9, 2017

Matt’s first child, Maxel, was a major part of the ‘Broken Universe’ that the Hardys created during their time with TNA. ‘King’ Maxel even became the youngest superstar in wrestling history to pick up a victory when he defeated Rockstar Spud at TNA Total Deletion.

Before they left, Matt Hardy took to Twitter today to point out an amazing feat he and his brother, noting that The Hardy Boyz are the only team to win the WWE Tag Team Championships in 3 different decades, having won their first titles in July of 1999 and their most recent at WrestleMania 33.

Perhaps, we’ll be writing about Maxel and Wolfie’s first Tag Team Championship twenty years from today.

We send our congratulations and best wishes to Matt, Reby, Maxel, Senor Benjamin and Uncle Nero on the birth of their DELIGHTFUL new little miracle.

The Hardys are the only team to WIN @WWE Tag Titles in 3 different decades. 1990-2000 – 7/5/1999

2000-2010 – 4/2/2007

2010-2020 – 4/2/2017 pic.twitter.com/vCiyUKfEGd — REBORN by FATE (@MATTHARDYBRAND) June 6, 2017

