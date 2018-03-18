WWE Magazine Confirms Mark Henry for WWE Hall of Fame

Former World Heavyweight Champion and “World’s Strongest Man” Mark Henry is headed to the WWE Hall of Fame, according to WWE’s official WrestleMania magazine.

While WWE has not made the official announcement on their show, an article about Henry entering the Hall of Fame was published inside the magazine, along with an interview with the former Olympic athlete. Fans noticed the article and sent a photo of it to WrestlingInc.com

Videos by PopCulture.com

PWInsider reported back in January that Henry would be considered for this year’s Hall of Fame Class, which already includes Goldberg, The Dudley Boyz, Jeff Jarrett, Ivory and Hillybilly Jim. Kid Rock will be inducted into the Celebrity Wing and Jarrius “JJ” Robertson will receive this year’s Warrior Award.

The Hall of Fame ceremony will take place at the Smoothie King on April 6 in New Orleans as part of WrestleMania weekend. The following night the same venue will host NXT TakeOver: New Orleans and the night after that WrestleMania 34 will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

Henry’s career has vastly slowed down in recent years, with his final match being at the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 33. Aside for an appearance at the Raw 25 event in January, Henry has not been an on-screen character on WWE programming.

Following a successful powerlifting career, Henry signed with the WWE at just 24-years-old in 1996. He spent the bulk of the Attitude Era as a midcard talent, first as a member of the Nation of Domination faction and later as the comedic Sexual Chocolate persona. Henry had multiple opportunities at becoming a world champion as a member of the SmackDown roster, feuding with the likes of The Undertaker and Batista. However he did not become a world champ until 2008, where he defeated Kane and Big Show in a triple threat match at Night of Champions to become the ECW Champion. With Tony Atlas as his manager, Henry held the title for 70 days before dropping it to Matt Hardy in a Championship Scramble match.

Following a run on Monday Night Raw as a tag team wrestler, Henry hit the best era of his career in 2011 when he was drafted to SmackDown and began inducting wrestler into the “Hall of Pain,” where Henry would brutalize his opponents and leave them unconscious in the middle of the ring. He finally captured the World Heavyweight Championship after 15 years in the company at the Night of Champions event, where he defeated Randy Orton for the title.

Henry went on to hold the title until November, when Daniel Bryan cashed in his Money in the Bank contact after Henry faced Big Show at Survivor Series.