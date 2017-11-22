NXT Trio Invades WWE SmackDown Live

Just 24 hours after a NXT women’s invasion of WWE RAW, the same thing happened during SmackDown as Ruby Riot, Liv Morgan, and Sarah Logan all made their debuts during a backstage segment.

Naomi was shown getting her make-up done, talking about RAW vs. SmackDown at Survivor Series. She mentioned that she was happy to see Charlotte defeat Alexa Bliss when Riot approached her. She was quickly backed up by Morgan and Logan, and the trio commenced an attack on Naomi.

After the three completely destroyed Naomi, Becky Lynch ran in for the save. She was quickly disposed of as well. The group ended up throwing her to the ground and using a nearby door, ramming it into her midsection repeatedly. For her part, Lynch sold the beating masterfully.

One couldn’t help but notice the visual similarities between this trio and the group that debuted on RAW. They were each led by a brunette with tattoos (Paige, Riot), and backed up by an athletic blonde (Mandy Rose, Morgan) and athletic brawler (Sonya Deville, Logan). Visually, the groups may look fairly similar at first glance, but they are quite different when it comes to their work inside the ring as competitors. All three have unique talents that will be tremendous assets to the women’s division on their prospective shows.

Riot, Morgan, and Logan were cheered on by a certain NXT champion after the attacked aired.

As Riot, Logan, and Morgan get used to their time on the main roster, they couldn’t pick a better performer to lead them through their first months on the roster than Becky Lynch. One of the best female performers on the main roster, she should be a great coach and working partner as they begin what looks to be a feud that would also involve Naomi and one other (options would seem to include Charlotte, Tamina, or a returning Nikki Bella).

As we begin the road to the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania, things are certainly getting more interesting in the women’s division.