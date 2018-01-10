Liv Morgan Proves to Nia Jax and Enzo Amore That Ex-Girlfriends Still Make Great Villains

WWE romances, despite being totally fabricated, can still mimic real life. And Enzo Amore and Nia Jax’s budding love story may have just gotten its villain, the dreaded ex-girlfriend: Liv Morgan

Riott Squad member Liv Morgan and Enzo have a legitimate history together as a couple. The two broke up during the summer of 2017 while she was still in NXT. However, now that she’s called up, it looks like she is ready to torture her ex and his new love interest.

It all started when the independent party, Alexa Bliss, took a swipe at Morgan on Twitter.

Pink pigtails … where have I seen that before ? 🧐 #sdlive — Alexa Bliss (@AlexaBliss_WWE) January 10, 2018

No where cause they’re purple 💁🏼‍♀️😘 https://t.co/ByoHo5B9oD — LIV Morgan 👅 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) January 10, 2018

Morgan’s response drew out Jax, who was eager to back the RAW Women’s Champion. However, Jax probably wasn’t ready for Morgan’s barbed report.

Don’t trip bestie, you’re the top of the mountain, imitation is bound to happen. You are untouchable with what you have done, let her have the scraps 🤣 pic.twitter.com/WwDy8omZ1D — Nia Jax (@NiaJaxWWE) January 10, 2018

Uhhhh Nia, I actually think YOU want MY scraps 🤷🏼‍♀️ https://t.co/MeCIxeNsvM — LIV Morgan 👅 (@YaOnlyLivvOnce) January 10, 2018

No one can punch quite like an ex-lover and given that Nia has yet to respond we can assume that she’s been busy making a Liv Morgan voodoo doll.

We knew Enzo Amore can be charismatic at times, but no one ever could have imagined that he’d have females fighting over him. I supposed robust, if not delusional, confidence actually is an aphrodisiac.