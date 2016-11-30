Why The Smackdown LIVE Main Event Needs James Ellsworth

When the good people at Mattel eventually make AJ Styles “definining moments” WWE action figure, it better have him standing on steel steps with James Ellsworth’s head between his legs. Because last night on Smackdown LIVE, AJ had his defining moment as the heel champion of the blue brand.

For all those questioning the reason James Ellsworth received a full time WWE contract, last night should have provided all the answers you needed.

James Ellsworth is the Rachel Dawes to Dean Ambrose’s Batman in The Dark Knight. The Aunt May to Dean’s Spiderman, and so on. Every invincible hero needs a vulnerability and no hero is weaker than when he is unable to protect the people he loves.

Sure, you could argue that Dean Ambrose doesn’t love James Ellsworth. He did call him a mutant last night. But it’s clear that Dean has a soft spot for the loveable loser, who has quickly become one of the great sympathetic figures in wrestling history.

AJ Styles could have provided the same beatdown on Ambrose, but it wouldn’t have had the same effect. By sending Ellsworth out on a stretcher, Styles made Dean utter the words, “This is all my fault.”

Not only does Dean have to contend with trying to defeat Styles, but he now also has to carry the guilt of not being able to protect his poor, helpless, friend.

By totally decimating Ellswworth, AJ delivered his strongest performance since entering the WWE. He was sinister and brutal in taking out James. He wanted Dean to know he was responsible for Ellsworth was leaving on a stretcher. This was the AJ that ruled New Japan as leader of the Bullet Club, and it was refreshing to finally see a heel champion not booked as the coward who only bucks up when he has the numbers game in his favor.

Because it’s worth watching again (and again), here is AJ absolutely murdering James Ellsworth.

This Sunday, look for a heavily braced James Ellsworth to insert himself into the TLC main event. Whether he helps Dean get revenge or inadvertantly costs him the match, his mere existence has provided a classic plot device to push the Styles/Ambrose saga to the next level.