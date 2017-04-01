Attitude Era Team Reunites At WWE Hall Of Fame

It was a magical Saturday night at the WWE Hall of Fame as some of the WWE’s greatest superstars came together to induct the 2017 class. Among the stars celebrating the WWE greats were a legendary tag team from the Attitude Era.

JBL and Ron Simmons, known to old school fans as the APA or Alcolytes Protection Agency inducted Teddy Long into the WWE Hall of Fame at this year’s ceremony in Orlando. Simmons, a fellow Hall of Famer, was managed by Teddy Long in WCW during the early 1990’s when Simmons was in the team of Doom with Butch Reed.

JBL spent many years working with Long on Smackdown and has remained a close friend of the former GM ever since. Off screen, Simmons and JBL famously travelled with Long and another Hall of Famer, the Godfather (Charles Wright). This was the APA’s second time inducting someone into the Hall as they inducted Godfather into last year’s class.

JBL had this to say about his former friend, “Teddy Long is a groundbreaker. He worked his way up from the ring crew to become the manager of one of the greatest tag teams of all time in Doom. He was a referee and became one of the most colorful general managers ever. Teddy Long has done it all. If there’s anybody deserving of going into the WWE Hall of Fame, it’s him.”

Celebration is in the air, as we honor and congratulate the NEWEST member of the #WWEHOF @teddyplayalong! @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/6HKJRLyUrQ — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) April 1, 2017

