Lana Posts Oddly Inspiring Instagram Message About Enzo Beatdown

Is the Enzo Amore and Lana saga a wrestling feud or just one really blurry morality play? After luring Enzo to show up alone at her hotel room, Lana’s husband (kayfabe and otherwise) beat the living daylights out of the certified G.

While it was hard to see the crowd favorite get obliterated, many couldn’t help but acknowledge that he was morally in the wrong. For the last three weeks, Enzo has been trying to convince a married woman to commit adultery while throwing some not so subtle dirty jokes her way. Stuffed turkey, anyone?

Today on Instagram, Lana commented on the encounter:

Everything in Lana’s oddly inspiring post is a positive message for young women. When’s the last time a villain stood up for slut shaming? Sensational Sheri never told young women to respect themselves.

Since the days of Stone Cold Steve Austin, the preconceived notion of how good and evil wrestling characters are supposed to act has become nearly irrelevant. This particular program is inadvertently (most likely) blurring the lines on an entirely new level. While Lana’s words are powerful, she did still coerse a man to come get his head kicked in. Not cool.

A hero trying to save a damsel from an emotionally or physically abusive situation is a wrestling trope as old as time. In this case, however, Rusev has not been anything but protective of his Russian bride, while Enzo has been nothing more than a disrepectful and delusional horndog looking out for his own best interests.

So, while Lana’s post is a wonderful message, it begs the question “who are we supposed to root for here?”

