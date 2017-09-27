Lana and Naomi Trade Barbs on Twitter

Lana is bad on Twitter. Despite her regularly usage of the social media platform she can’t help but be routinely buried by peers like Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, and Becky Lynch. And now, it’s Naomi’s turn.

WWE tweeted out a video of Lana giving her new favorite wrestler, Tamina, a makeover. The seemingly harmless footage drew the ire of a certain former SmackDown Women’s Champion.

Wth! @TaminaSnuka is already B.A.D.! @LanaWWE Stop trying to make her like your doughnut 🍩 bun head wearing a** 😡 https://t.co/VX9rqIJjSQ — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) September 27, 2017

Sis please!This is a #RavishingRevolution !Where we build each other up!Not a ex team member betraying & ATTACKING EACH OTHER like you did. https://t.co/5Yw2JFOknP — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) September 27, 2017

Bish! Let’s get 1 thing straight…I am not your sis so stop ✋ https://t.co/3j3cxO4whs — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) September 27, 2017

Don’t worry I was just mocking your stupid way of talking…. so settle your tea kettle https://t.co/kpJq51Imt4 — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) September 27, 2017

Mocking must be the new term for #swaggerjacking look that up in the urban dictionary if you don’t comprehend https://t.co/mzvypx3NWM — Trinity Fatu (@NaomiWWE) September 27, 2017

Poor Lana. While she’s certainly guilty of bringing the Twitter hammer down on herself, it now seems she’s the low hanging fruit for other WWE Superstars to target. For whatever reason, WWE Superstars seem to be perpetually irritated by Lana. The root of that will likely stay unknown.

It’s been a weird summer Lana as she went from manager to wrestler to back to the manager. Despite her inconsistencies, WWE is clearly in favor of keeping her around, they just don;t know what to do with her. Chances are, managing Taminie won’t get Lana into the Hall of Fame, but hey, maybe her next gig will.

Unfortunately for her and her husband, Rusev, they have only lost momentum and relevance since their 2015 run together. The duo have several redeeming qualities that could one day be capitalized on but for now, WWE simply has other priorities to worry about.