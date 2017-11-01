Spoiler on WWE’s Possible WrestleMania Plans for Kurt Angle

Now that Kurt Angle‘s WWE comeback is in full swing, Vince McMahon and Co. have wasted no time in implicating him in huge storylines. Already at the top of WWE’s card, Angle looks like he’ll be staying there if the latest rumor on his future is true.

According to CageSideSeats, WWE is currently working towards a Kurt Angle vs. Triple H match a WrestleMania 34. While there is no guarantee this happens, it certainly appears that WWE is at least laying the groundwork for this feud to expand.

Stephanie McMahon’s sudden appearance on RAW immediately put Kurt Angle on the hot seat as RAW General Manager. Per Stephanie, if Team RAW doesn’t defeat Team SmcakcDown at Survivor Series then Angle is as good as gone.

With this stipulation in mind, it feels like Team RAW will be losing at the November event. Now that WWE has introduced the concept of Angle being fired, they almost certainly have to execute that idea. If RAW wins, then Stephenie and Angle are back on agreeable terms and people being pleasant to one another is just not how WWE works. Like any other show, wrestling needs conflict. Kurt Angle getting fired is just that.

The next question is how Triple H gets involved. The Game is set to work several dates at WWE’s upcoming European Tour and all signs indicate him returning to a semi-regular schedule during the march towards WrestleMania. If Angle is fired, expect him to show up and issue a challenge to Triple H sometime around the Royal Rumble.

A Triple H/Angle feud was actually part of a series of rumors earlier in 2017. Before it was revealed that Jason Jordan was Angle’s son, some theories had Triple H being responsible for all of the threatening messages that were haunting Angle on a weekly basis. Instead of 2 legends squaring off at SummerSlam, WWE went with wrestling’s version of a Maury Povich show.

During the last several weeks, WWE has all but abandoned the father/son storyline between Angle and Jordan in favor of Angle being adopted by the Shield. while continuity may have been compromised, it could be a fair trade-off in the name of getting Triple and Angle in a WrestleMania ring.