Kurt Angle Shares Timetable and Potential Opponents for Return to WWE Ring

When Kurt Angle returned to WWE in early 2017, fans believed it was only a matter of time until they saw him in back in action. Afterall, the WWE Hall of Famer was regularly wrestling before coming back to WWE. Well, we now have a window for his return to WWE’s ring.

In an interview with Youtuber, Myles, Angle not only set a timetable for his return but actually named several potential dancing partners:

“Well, you can talk to Vince McMahon about that,” laughed Angle. “No, but I think it will happen, I’m guessing end of this year, early next year. It ultimately is up to Vince McMahon, he’s gonna make the decision.”

As for his opponents?

“Well, you know, you want to challenge yourself and get in the ring with Triple H, Brock Lesnar, or even John Cena. There’s a lot of great young talent right now, Rusev, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, [and] Braun Strowman, love that big guy. So, there’s a lot of great talent that I’d love to get my hands on.”

Really, any of those would be incredible matches. We all thought that Angle would be active for SummerSlam, but that turned out to be untrue. However, it really feels like we will get to see Angle return as a WWE competitor.

Since returning to WWE, Angle has not been shy about prepping for a return to ring action. In an interview with Esquire, Angle wasn’t too subtle about wrestling in WWE in the near future:

“Well right now I’m just concentrating on my behind-the-scenes role as General Manager. I haven’t even had a physical yet and I don’t expect I will have one until they [the WWE] have some more detail of what they want me to do down the line. But is there a possibility? Yeah, there is a definite possibility!” he said.

“I think it’s more than likely it will happen. I don’t know if it has to do with this new storyline that’s going on right now, but I’m sure that it will happen eventually. I still haven’t taken a physical though so I’m not going to get my hopes up until I do that,” Angle added.

If that weren’t enough, Angle has an emotional incentive to hop back in the ring one more time:

“Well I have three little ones who have actually never seen me wrestle – a 6-year-old, a 4-year-old, and a 7-month-old – so I’ve always wanted to return to them. I want to show them what daddy can really do,” he said.

We can’t expect the Olympic gold medalist to come back as a full-time wrestler, but more like one big match at Wrestlemania 34. If we had to guess, it’ll be a struggle for WWE power against Triple H. But this far away from the comeback, any guess is a good one.

[H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription]