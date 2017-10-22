Kurt Angle Discusses Status of Nia Jax and Neville

It’s been a crazy couple of weeks in WWE. Neville allegedly walked out on the company, Nia Jax was granted a personal leave (perhaps for frustrations similar to Neville), an illness is ravaging the roster backstage, there were major shake-ups to the TLC card, and Triple H got his twerk on.

Whew. And that’s just some of it.

Kurt Angle, the GM of WWE Monday Night RAW who will be returning to ring action tonight at TLC, was asked about several topics of note during a recent question and answer session on Facebook.

In regards to the two high profile absences, Angle had the following to say.

“I don’t know about Neville, yet but Nia should be ok to go very soon. They’re both important talents to the roster.”

This jives with other recent reports that indicated Jax would be back in time for the WWE’s tour of Europe in early November.

In regards to Neville, the jury is still obviously out. He’s reportedly been frustrated by the company since this past January, both due to creative and due to not receiving a payout on the most lucrative DVD of the year. His match at this past year’s WrestleMania, which was on the pre-show, was not included on the WrestleMania DVD and Blu-ray, depriving Neville of royalties.

It’s looking more and more likely like Neville will not return to WWE. From a personal perspective, that might be what is best for him. Former WWE stars are doing very well for themselves on the independent circuit, with Cody Rhodes and Austin Aries reportedly earning more than they did while they were under WWE contract. This while being able to choose their schedule and having more personal creative freedom, which has to be liberating.

It’s a bad time for Neville to be on the outs with WWE in some ways, though, as the cruiserweight division has received some new flare due to the rise of Enzo Amore in the division. TLC will feature at least three segments with stars from the division.