Did Kurt Angle Just Leak WWE’s Plans for Him?

Ever since Kurt Angle returned to WWE earlier this year, fans have been waiting for news to break that the Olympic Gold Medalist will have one more match. It’s been nearly nine months and all we’ve gotten are empty rumors. We still may not know when Angle returns to the ring, but he may have just told us the how.

In an interview with Fox Sports Australia, Angle opened up about his future in WWE. For now, he still needs to be medically cleared to compete.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I would say I will most likely wrestle. I have not taken a physical yet. I’m basically waiting on the boss. It’s up to Vince McMahon,” said Angle.

Angle then began to prognosticate WWE’s plans for him. Maybe the RAW GM thought that the Australian publication wouldn’t reach the American news cycle. Spoiler: it did.

“I would imagine I will. I’d imagine the storyline is going to go somewhere with Jason Jordan, so I’m just being patient and enjoying the general manager job. Hopefully, eventually, I’ll get back to wrestling,” he said.

According to Angle, along with being used for the Jordan storyline, Vince McMahon may have a long-term plan for him.

“Vince is making sure I’m in a position where I can do this and he can rely on me,” he explained. “I understand that it’s a process and I have to wait for my turn.”

Since returning to WWE, Angle has not been shy about prepping for a return to ring action. In an interview with Esquire, Angle wasn’t too subtle about wrestling in WWE in the near future:

“Well right now I’m just concentrating on my behind-the-scenes role as General Manager. I haven’t even had a physical yet and I don’t expect I will have one until [the WWE] have some more detail of what they want me to do down the line. But is there a possibility? Yeah, there is a definite possibility!” he said.

“I think it’s more than likely it will happen. I don’t know if it has to do with this new storyline that’s going on right now, but I’m sure that it will happen eventually. I still haven’t taken a physical though so I’m not going to get my hopes up until I do that,” Angle added.

If that weren’t enough, Angle has an emotional incentive to hop back in the ring one more time:

“Well I have three little ones who have actually never seen me wrestle – a 6-year-old, a 4-year-old, and a 7-month-old – so I’ve always wanted to return to them. I want to show them what daddy can really do,” he said.

We can’t expect the Olympic gold medalist to come back as a full-time wrestler, but more like one big match at Wrestlemania 34. If we had to guess, it’ll be a struggle for WWE power against Triple H. But this far away from the comeback, any guess is a good one.