Kurt Angle Fires Braun Strowman to Start RAW

In response to last week’s prolific display of violence, Kurt Angle just fired Braun Strowman in the first minutes of RAW.

Braun Strowman opened RAW and made sure we all understood that he was not sorry for nearly killing Brock Lesnar and Kane on last week’s show. Before he could finish his manifesto, Kurt Angle interrupted. The RAW GM would go on to say that Strowman’s actions last week were reckless and inexcusable. Before Strowman could defend himself he was fired.

A security team would lead Strowman to towards exit but the Monster Among Men had other ideas. In less than 30 seconds, he demolished the entire outfit and promised everyone in the world would “Get these hands.”

“I’M NOT LEAVING UNTIL EVERYBODY GETS THESE HANDS!” Everybody run. #RAW pic.twitter.com/vU0Ni7kAlS — WWE (@WWE) January 16, 2018

Now if you’ve ever watched wrestling before, and maybe if this is your first time, you know that Strowman’s “firing” is just part of a larger storyline. While he most certainly is still employed by WWE, it’s possible that Strowman takes a hiatus leading up to the Royal Rumble, In fact, there’s a possibility he misses the Rumble depending on how committed WWE is to this new chapter of Strowman’s character.

It looks like WWE is going to have a tough time escorting Strowman from the building tonight so look for his rampage to continue. Maybe he’ll pulverize a SWAT team before the night ends.

Odds are, Strowman reappears next week at RAW’s 25th Anniversary show. Considering WWE is treating next week’s episode like a pay-per-view, it’d be silly to not include one of their hottest Superstars. Then again its possible WWE has Strowman make a thunderous return at the Royal Rumble.

Regardless Strowman is not fired, and Kurt Angle’s decision will be used to further expand the destructive nature of Strowman.