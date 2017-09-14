Kofi Kingston Believed to Be Injured

Have the New Day been reduced to just one healthy member?

Reports are surfacing that Kofi Kingston suffered a knee injury at a live event in Honolulu Wednesday night. According to WrestlingInc, in a match against Baron Corbin and Dolph Zigler, Kingston missed a cross body that may have hurt his knee. It sounds like Kofi did finish the match but needed to be helped to the back by WWE officials.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The information is still pretty tenuous, but WresltingInc cites eye witnesses to the injury. If this proves to be serious enough for Kofi to miss time, that leaves Big E as the only healthy member of the New Day. Just 2 weeks ago, Xavier Woods sprained his MCL. While he’ll avoid surgery, Woods still has a few weeks left to heal.

With 2/3’s of their squad out, could New Day be forced to relinquish their newly earned Tag Team Championships? It all depends on how long Kofi may have to sit. If it’s only a couple weeks, then WWE can hold off until Hell in a Cell where the New Day would presumably defend their belts against the Usos. However, if Kofi can’t go, the New Day’s 4th reign as Champions will be all too short.

There is an alternative route WWE could consider. If both Woods and Kofi can’t make the Hell in a Cell date, then maybe WWE should have Big E defend the belts by himself. As a physical freak, not only could he put up a believable fight, but it’s conceivable that he retains – by himself. Not only is this just good theater, but a successful defense of tag title by himself could actually turn Big E into a star.

Ever since the New Day got hot, one of the biggest wishes has been for Big E to get a solo run. Fate may have intervened as he now finds himself as the only working wheel on the New Day tricycle. It’s widely believed that Big E has some latent star power that WWE could bring to life. Maybe now is the time.

However, there is still the chance that Kofi’s injury is minor and all for this fun speculation was for nothing. For the sake of Kofi’s knee, let’s hope that’s the case.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!