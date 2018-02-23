WWE Reportedly to Add Two More Names to 2018 Hall of Fame Class

WWE isn’t done building its 2018 Hall of Fame Class, and two more names are expected to be added before WrestleMania weekend.

According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, both Bam Bam Bigelow and Kid Rock will round off 2018’s Class. They’ll join Bill Goldberg, Ivory, The Dudley Boyz, and Jeff Jarrett when WWE announces them at an unspecified date. The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will air on the WWE Network Friday, April 6th.

As one of the best big men in the history of the industry, Bam Bam Bigelow has been long deserving of his Hall of Fame moment. It’s just a shame he won’t be there to make a speech — Bigelow died in 2007 of a drug overdose.

Some would eagerly tell you that Bam Bam should have been inducted years ago, and they may not be wrong. While Bigelow never held a WWE Championship of any kind, he was with the company during some of its formative years serving stints in the late 80’s then again in the mid-90’s.

However, just because he may not have much championship gold to his name, Bigelow is a patron saint of sorts for wrestling mercenaries. Bam Bam bounced from WWE to WCW, to ECW during professional wrestling’s most lucrative era. His size and remarkable athleticism, along his with patented tattooed skull, was one of the more impressionable wrestlers of the time and his cumulative contributions to the sport make him a Hall of Famer.

Kid Rock has maintained a steady relationship with WWE dating back to 2002 when he covered a ZZ Top song for Stacy Kiebler’s entrance music. He went on to actually perform at WrestleMania 25 and authored WrestleMania 30’s theme song. His music has already been attached to early WrestleMania 34 advertisements, as well.

We can expect the official announcement for Bigelow and Kid Rock to come in the near future.