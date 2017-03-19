Kevin Owens Turns On Chris Jericho

The beautiful, year long friendship of Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho has come to an end. During tonight’s Festival of Friendship, Owens turned his back on his former best friend and left him laying in the center fo the ring.

The festival started with showgirls, fringe, glitter and magic. Jericho brought out a reluctant Kevin Owens to give him gifts, including an awkward sculpture, a painting and a magician named Friendship.

Jericho then told Owens that he would give the best gift any friend could give and make sure Goldberg didn’t make it to Fastlane in three weeks. Jericho called out Goldberg but ended up getting former WWE Attitude Era jobber, Gillberg, instead.

Owens was furious with the gifts and the jokes, but Jericho then dropped the act and told KO how much he appreciated working with him over the past year. Jericho then assured Owens that he would have his back at Fastlane against Goldberg.

KO then gave Jericho a gift of his own, a list with only one name on it and that name was Chris Jericho.

Owens then launched a ruthless attack on Jericho, powerbombing him into the apron and slamming his head into the Jeritron television set.

Earlier in the night Triple H had pulled Owens aside to talk to him alone. While the cameras didn’t pick up what was said, one must assume that Triple H had encouraged Owens to drop his goofy best friend if he wanted to stay in The Game’s good graces.

After the segment, Jericho was shown being sent to the hospital on a stretcher.

