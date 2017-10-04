Kevin Owens vs Shane McMahon Gets New Stipulation For Hell In A Cell

Shane McMahon closed this week’s go-home edition of SmackDown by coming out to the ring and announcing his Hell In A Cell match with Kevin Owens would be falls count anywhere. So I guess that spoils whether or not they will leave the cell during the match.

Kevin Owens appeared in the crowd with a microphone. He refused to engage McMahon, said he had already spent too much time in Denver, and walked up the stairs to leave.

Shane said that if Owens is a coward, he’d bring the fight to him.

Shane ran up the stairs and out onto the concourse, where he was ambushed by Owens. He very quickly received a powerbomb from Owens through a WWE merchandise table.

At that point, Owens made his way back into the arena and down the stairs. “If you think Shane McMahon is having a rough night right now, you have no idea what is coming this Sunday at Hell In A Cell.”

Owens agreed to the falls count anywhere stipulation so that he could beat McMahon anywhere that he wants to. He threatened to grind Shane’s face against the fence until his flesh peels off (yikes). He told Shane that he will powerbomb him until Shane forgets his kid’s names. And then, Owens said he would take Shane to the top of the cell and throw him off, saying “there is no getting back up this time.”

At that point, Shane started limping his way back into the arena and down the steps. Owens told him if he wants to make it to Sunday, he needs to stop coming toward the ring. Owens then went and attacked him in the crowd. Shane fought back, throwing Owens over the ringside barrier and following that up with a clothesline off the barrier to the floor in front of the announcers.

Owens fought back, throwing McMahon over the announce table. As Shane continued to crawl back to fight, Owens looked back with an astonished look on his face. Shane slowly climbed into the ring, only to eat some boots from Owens.

McMahon somehow fought back briefly with some punches, only to receive a superkick for his troubles. At that point, Owens got a crazed look on his face. As officials came out to try to get Owens to leave and help McMahon, Kevin climbed back into the ring. Shane attempted to fight back, but he received a headbutt in return.

Unlike his father, Shane didn’t bleed from the headbutt (I guess Nu-Skin wasn’t available). Owens then hit his pop-up powerbomb as the officials continued to plead with him to leave the ring.

SmackDown closed with Owens making his way up the ramp looking back at the fallen McMahon as a whole crew of officials attempted to help him.

The added stipulation of the match on Sunday being fought all over the arena certainly adds some intrigue to the bout. The brief brawl they had on the concourse this week was worth seeing, and they basically gave-away Shane will take some kind of crazy fall off the cell this Sunday night.