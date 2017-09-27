Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn Rekindle Their Feud on SmackDown Live

A pair of old rivals rekindled their relationship on Tuesday night during SmackDown Live.

Kevin Owens opened the show on the microphone but was soon interrupted by Sami Zayn. Zayn spoke about coming out to try to save Owens from himself. He mentioned how he knew from their longtime friendship that when Owens goes too far, he completely loses himself. He said that’s exactly what happened when Owens headbutted Vince McMahon two weeks ago.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Owens countered by accusing Zayn of being jealous. He mentioned the fact that Zayn signed with WWE over two years before him but hasn’t won the championships that he has. Owens rattled off his stats, Universal Champion, U.S. Champion, Intercontinental Champion, and Tag Team Champion. He mentioned he won the U.S. title at WrestleMania while Zayn watched on from the back. He asked Zayn what he’s ever done in his life that had the impact that his skull had on McMahon’s head?

Zayn came back by saying Kevin is right. He acknowledged Owens has done a lot more in WWE, but he accused him of taking cheap shots and short cuts in the process. Zayn was confident his day will come by doing it the right way.

Zayn then said the real difference between them is that when he looks in the mirror, he doesn’t see a giant piece of trash looking back.

At this point, Daniel Bryan’s theme song interrupted the pair before they came to blows. He made a match between the pair for later in the show, acknowledging that Shane is not in the building and not knowing whether he would be in the building later.

Owens and Zayn would end up main eventing the show. Prior to the main event, there was a backstage segment between Zayn and Bryan where it was revealed that Shane McMahon was indeed on the way to the venue.

The match itself ended up being fantastic, as just about every match between these two has been over the course of their years in the ring. The story was that Owens lost control of himself, and in the end he gave Sami a powerbomb on the outside into the ring apron, very similar to what he did upon his debut in NXT back in 2015.

At that point, Owens was disqualified and the match came to an end. But that didn’t stop Owens from attacking his former best friend as the medical officials tried to transport Sami to the back. Suddenly, Shane McMahon’s theme came on and McMahon entered the arena as Owens jumped the barricade and ran off into the stands. The show ended with Shane at ringside staring down Owens through the crowd.