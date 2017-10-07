Kevin Owens Says Reigns, Cena Crowd Reactions Are ‘Strongest’

As he gets ready to wrestle Shane McMahon tomorrow night at WWE Hell In A Cell, Kevin Owens sat down for an interview with ESPN that covered many different topics.

Perhaps most interesting was the topic of crowd responses in WWE. Owens brought up the mixed reations that both Roman Reigns and John Cena receive, calling them the “most interesting” and “strongest” crowd responses. His rationale is interesting, and it makes sense given the dueling responses the duo receive.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Whether it’s one way or another or a mix of both, I feel like those kinds of reactions are the most interesting. The kind of reactions Roman Reigns elicits. The kind of reactions John Cena elicits. They’re the strongest because you can almost have crowds competing with themselves. People cheering ’em, people booing ’em, people trying to be heard louder than the people next to them.That creates for this really special atmosphere. That’s what I’m striving to, that’s what I’m hoping to get one day. I’m well-aware that no matter how big of a jerk I am, some people will cheer me, and no matter what I do, some people will boo me, and that’s fine. I just need to elicit emotion. That’s all I care about.”

While both Reigns and Cena do receive a large amount of boo’s from the crowd, you can’t deny that they are receiving the biggest reactions. Clearly Owens likes playing both sides of the fence when it comes to his popularity in WWE; he acknowledged that there is a certain section of the audience that will cheer him no matter what he does.

Owens also spoke about what it has been like to work with Vince McMahon. If you’ve seen Owen’s new DVD set from WWE Home Video, you know this is a storyline that at one time seemed like it would never happen for him.

“There’s a lot of things in my WWE career I’m very proud of, things I accomplished that not many people get to live out in their careers. I’ve done it in a relatively short period of time, so that’s really cool. But being in the ring with Vince McMahon and the ensuing situation there was definitely at the top of the list of things I’ll look back on when I’m older and I’m not wrestling anymore. When I was 11 years old, I started watching WWE. He’s been the figurehead of this company. He’s been the man behind the thing I was obsessed with for years and years and years.”