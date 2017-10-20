Kevin Owens Pulled From WWE’s South American Tour

While WWE will continue this weekend’s campaign in Argentina and Chile, Kevin Owens will not be there.

The former Universal Champion left WWE’s South American tour and is already flying back to America. The details on the situation are slim and we only know that Owens cited his departure due to “personal reasons.”

WWE.com released the following statement:

“Kevin Owens left Buenos Aires today and will not appear at the remaining Live Events in Argentina and Chile this weekend, WWE.com has learned.”

“Though Owens did perform at Luna Park for Thursday night’s Live Event in Buenos Aires, he has left before the remaining Live Event dates scheduled in Argentina for tonight, and at the Movistar Arena in Santiago, Chile, this Friday, and Saturday, due to personal reasons.”

Seeing that Kevin Owens participated in last night’s show only to jet home today insinuates some type of urgent situation. Whatever is going on, it’s unlikely casual. WWE would not have flown Owens to the southern tip of South America just for 1 show.

Regardless of the circumstances, Owens’ abrupt exit marks a continuation of an odd narrative. With Neville running out of the company and Nia Jax taking a temporary leave of absence, all of the sudden WWE is having a hard time keeping their superstars in the locker room.

Even more, there’s been a small outbreak of viral meningitis backstage, most notably affecting Bray Wyatt, Bo Dallas, and announcer JoJo Offerman. However, it’s believed that even more Superstars are dealing with the illness and apparently things are so bad that this Sunday’s TLC may be negatively impacted.

As far as Owens is concerned he will clearly be missing the remainder of WWE shows this weekend, but there is no word whether or not he will be around for the October 24th edition of SmackDown in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.