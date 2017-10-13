Kevin Owen Reveals His Regrets of 2017 in Candid Interview

Perhaps no one in WWE has more momentum than Kevin Owens. Having hunted and maimed the patriarchs of the McMahon family, KO joins a rare group of WWE Superstars who have had the privilege of getting physical with Shane and Vince. However, for KO, this rise comes after much of 2017 has been disappointing.

On an appearance on E&C’s Pod of Awesomeness, Kevin Owens gave a sincere review on his “season” in WWE this year and in particular, a disenchanted turn with the Universal Championship.

“I thought that was it, like, alright, I’m the Universal champion. So clearly, this was just gonna solidify me as the top guy that I’ve always wanted to be, but I don’t think it really did” he admitted. “It didn’t turn out to be what I was hoping – like it didn’t turn out to be this thing that would make me a top guy like I felt like it would,” revealed Owens.

KO would continue to explain that his year has been sporadic as he still has yet to reach the level he believes he’s capable of.

“Then the whole storyline with Jericho helped me get near where I needed to go, but then I felt like I kind of hit a little, I kind of plateaued in a way. You know, you [Edge] said you enjoyed the series of matches with AJ, and I’m glad you did and I’m hopeful a lot of people did as well, but I don’t know if I did. I don’t know if I can say that I did, to be honest. I don’t know if I was putting out my best stuff at the time and then, you know, once that ended and I transitioned into the thing with Shane, I did feel like ‘oh man, working with Shane is a big deal,’” revealed Owens.

Getting to work with Shane and Vince has KO hopeful that he can turn the corner and become a top guy in WWE.

“And Vince, throwing himself into the mix, I knew – that’s as big as it gets. Not that many people get to do that with Vince, especially nowadays. If you look in the last 5 – 6 years there hasn’t been that many people who got to, you know, physically assault in the way that I did. So obviously I knew that was a big deal and I did think maybe this is what I’ve been waiting for and so far it feels like that was it. I feel like things have been taken to a new level for me since that happened and I’m gonna try to run with it as good as I can,” said Owens.

While Owens’ 2017 has been up and down, he finds himself a perpetual part of WWE’s main event. His Universal Championship loss the consummate part-timer, Goldberg, could not have been a fun experience, but that was reconciled with his dynamite program with Chris Jericho.

As KO pointed out, his program with AJ Styles was good but not great. However, KO seems like he’s ready for take-off thanks to his current storyline with McMahons.

We know we’re not supposed to, but we’re rooting for KO here at Pop Culture.