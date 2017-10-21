Kevin Owens Reveals Why He Left WWE’s Tour of South America

The internet has been buzzing with rumors ever since Kevin Owens abruptly left the SmackDown tour of South America on Friday morning. Coming at the same time it was revealed that AJ Styles would be sent to Minnesota for TLC to wrestle Finn Balor, some wondered if Owens could be set for a surprise appearance.

There’s also the issue of the illness currently impacting the WWE locker room, albeit on the RAW roster side. The illness has caused two big changes to TLC; Roman Reigns is being replaced by Kurt Angle on the show and Bray Wyatt by Styles.

To put an end to the rumors of a surprise appearance, an injury, or being inflicted by an illness, Owens took to his Twitter account on Saturday.

I’m not sick. I’m not hurt. My family needed me home. Thank you to @WWE & the fans in Argentina & Chile for their support and understanding. — Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) October 21, 2017

So there you have it. It’s a family situation that forced Owens to fly back to Canada for the rest of the weekend.

This is essentially in-line with what WWE announced on Friday morning. They had revealed through a statement that Owens was leaving Buenos Aires due to “personal reasons,” which would mean he would not appear at other events this weekend in Argentina and Chile. He did wrestle on Thursday evening in Buenos Aries, taking on Baron Corbin and Tye Dillinger in a triple threat match for the WWE U.S. championship.

One would expect that Owens will rejoin the roster on Tuesday night in Milwaukee for the SmackDown tapings. Though his presence on the current tour of South America isn’t critical for television or the product in general, WWE almost certainly would want him to come back for one night to continue his story with Sami Zayn on Tuesday night.

Further, WWE announced last week at the end of SmackDown that Shane McMahon will be returning this week to address Zayn and Owens. This will be McMahon’s first appearance since losing to Owens at Hell In A Cell, which was assisted by Zayn’s surprise turn to help his former foe.