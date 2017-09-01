Could Kevin Owens Ever Be a Babyface in WWE?

Since debuting in WWE in the Spring of 2015, Kevin Owens has been one of the most reliable bad guys in WWE. In fact, KO is so good at being hated, that even his Canadian homeland booed him. However, could Owens one day end his heelish ways to become a babyface?

In an interview with Argus Leader, KO addressed this very subject. Owens seems confident that if WWE ever asked him to turn, he could do it well:

“I don’t really know as far as any ideas or plans that anybody would have for that. I think I can make anything work. If I can get people to boo me, then I can get people to cheer for me if I want. I’d be up for the challenge.”

Traditionally being a babyface is one of the tougher challenges in professional wrestling. However, given KO’s forte of crowd manipulation, we believe him when he says he could do it. That said, could this ever happen?

For now, KO is too valuable as an upper-mid card heel. Him switching sides would throw off a delicate moral balance in the company’s storylines. At this moment it looks like KO is building towards a big feud with Shane McMahon. So until that story wraps up, expect KO to continue his heelish ways.

Regardless, KO and his character are one of WWE’s most established entities. This level of comfort comes directly from this microphone abilities. In a world where all promos are scripted, KO says that he’s earned the ability to freestyle his speeches:

“I’m sure other performers get different guidelines, and I think it’s a day-by-day scenario of who gets to have more freedom than other people. We always get help with our interviews from our writers, but you learn to find ways to get your own credits instead of using somebody else’s words. Some people are good at it, and other people aren’t as good. But the people who are good at it usually get more leeway of how to speak and what to say because the fact they can carry an interview. I always know where I’m going, and I know what they want me to deliver. But I do get to put my own spin on it most of the time.”



There’s no denying that KO is one of WWE’s best talkers. However, is he better because he has a touch of creative control? We’d like to think so. Hopefully one day we get to see KO do an unscripted babyface promo.