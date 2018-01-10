Kenny Omega Backhands Roman Reigns for ‘Ridiculous’ Claim

There’s a sizable chunk of the wrestling community that would tell you Kenny Omega is the best performer in all of professional wrestling. So when Roman Reigns made that exact claim about himself, some people could not dismiss him fast enough. And Kenny Omega is one of them.

In an interview with Bleacher Report, NWJP United States Champion and international wrestling stud, Kenny Omega was asked to address a quote made by WWE‘s Big Dog in December. Reigns asserted that he was the best performer in the world, bolstered by the fact he’s excelling on the biggest stage the sport offers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I don’t know if Roman was put up to saying a comment like that from a social media team or if it was something that he consciously thought of himself. But I thought it was pretty smart of him to do—to say—that because it became instantaneously a topic that people were talking about,” said Omega.

But Omega lulled us to sleep just before firing a missile:

“And just because it sounds so ridiculous. You know what I mean? By no means do I actually think he believes in those words? There’s no possible way.”

The verbal leg sweep was delivered in flawless, passive-aggressive fashion and Omega would double down on the matter:

“I don’t have to feel like I have to speak up about it. It is what it is, and I understand that it’s a fun thing for fans to generate interest in the product. I take absolutely zero offense to him saying it,” illustrated Omega.

Then, another jab:

“Especially since it’s quite clear that the fact of the matter is much, much different,” he said.

This is just good fodder for us wrestling fans. By taking down Reigns, Omega continues to pulse on our wrestling radars as he just defeated Chris Jericho at Wrestle Kindom 12’s main event. Although 2018 has just begun, Omega may off to the loudest start of any wrestler.

Reigns is far from bashful on Twitter and we’ll put it at 50/50 odds he shoots back at Omega by the weekend.