Kane Reveals Why He Originally Unmasked

Glenn Jacobs is currently running for the Mayor of Knox County. His face is immediately recognizable to the residents of Knoxville, TN thanks to his legendary career in the WWE as The Undertaker’s brother, Kane. He may have been able to run without being recognized had the WWE creative team not decided to take his mask off in 2003.

On a recent edition of Edge and Christian’s Podcast, Kane discussed the decision to take his infamous red mask off.Kane mentioned that after six years of wearing the mask, his demon persona had run its course. Kane told Edge and Christian the decision to unmask was made by he and Vince yet many in the creative team did not approve of the decision.

Kane claimed unmasking was one of the best things he ever did and feels he wouldn’t have had the same main event status in the WWE otherwise.

The Big Red Machine said the Mask, while frightening, took away his own facial expressions and forced him to use body language to sell his story to the WWE audience.

After Kane did finally take the mask off, The Big Red Machine won several championships and became the top heel in the business for a time being. He would, of course, go to putting the mask back on for nostalgia purposes during his last run as the Demon Kane.

Had Kane started the character unmasked, its unlikely he would have been taken as seriously considering many remembered his time in WWE as Fake Diesel and Isaac Yankem, DDS.

Now focused on his political career, Jacobs’ isn’t shying away from his past. The Big Red Demon is literally using the phrase, “Lighting the way for our future”, as his campaign slogan.

On a recent episode of the Two Man Powertrip Podcast, Kane shared the following statement on his decision to seek political office.

“I am going to run as a Republican and I think I will have the ability to help grow the Republican party locally. The reason I am running as a Republican is because I believe very strongly in the foundations of the republican party, which are free market as well as personal freedom and that is the message that I need to get out there and I need to get it out there especially among young people. Frankly those are the future of the country and I wouldn’t be doing this if it weren’t for fact as you said, I’ve put in a lot of work to get to where I was in WWE.

I overcame obstacles to get to WWE, I had the opportunity to do those things because I live in America and I grew up in America. I’ve been so fortunate that I was able to live the American dream and that has to be available for my kids and my grand kids. The ability to do what you want with your life and the opportunity to build the life that you want and sometimes of course it feels like that is slipping through our fingers and a lot of times we look at Washington, D.C. as a problem (a person like me does) but local elected officials have probably more impact on your life than the people in Washington, D.C.

We often get wrapped up in the “WWE of politics” which is at the Federal level and the Presidential Election and those sort of things but all levels or government matter and for someone like me who has been given just tremendous opportunities to take advantage of I want to keep those opportunities alive and I think it starts with me here in Knox County, Tennessee.”

