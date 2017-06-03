Kane Not Interested in Being The Rock’s Running Mate

As previously reported, WWE superstar Kane (real name Glenn Jacobs) is currently in the midst of a political campaign for mayor of Knox County, Tennessee. While he’s not the first wrestler to seek office (following in the footsteps of Jesse Ventura, Rhyno, and more) his transition from the ring to the political arena couldn’t come at a better time.

With a WWE Hall of Famer in the White House, and Linda McMahon holding a position on his cabinent, the frequent comparisons between wrestling and politics have increasingly lead to a blurring of the lines that separate the two.

But nothing has elevated this topic more in the public eye than Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson‘s recent announcement on Saturday Night Live that he is considering running for President of the United States. The matter turned from a mere “What if?” to a serious possibility following a recent GQ profile where the WWE legend first tackled the question head on.

In a recent profile of Jacobs’ campaign over at Bleacher Report, the question was raised whether a Kane/Rock ticket could be in the works. But Jacobs, a values-driven Libertarian dismissed the idea, keeping his sights aimed at the municipal level for the time being.

“Would I run with The Rock?” Jacobs asks, leaning back in his chair and considering the question. “Probably not.”

It’s probably worth noting that Jacobs is a long-time Republican and supporter of President Donald Trump. Johnson, on the other hand, is an independent who’s elevation into the political conversation is at least partially the result of respectful criticism of our current Commander in Chief.

While he may not be seeking endorsement from the People’s Champ, Jacobs does have the support of his fellow libertarian representative candidate Terry “Rhyno” Guerin, who has lent his presence to Kane’s Tennessee campaign.

Meanwhile, Mick Foley has come out as a vocal Rocky supporter. But it still doesn’t sound like we’ll see Team Big Red face off against the Rock ‘n’ Sock connection at the ballot box anytime soon.

