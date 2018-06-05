Kane Considers Wrestling as Knox County Mayor

Kane hasn’t been seen much on WWE television ever since he began his campaign to run for the Mayor of Knox County in Tennessee. But if the former WWF Champion can win the election, he hasn’t ruled out continuing his in-ring career in some capacity.

“I never rule anything out,” Kane said in an interview with Pro Wrestling Sheet on Thursday. “”I think it would be great to have a PPV here in Knoxville. We haven’t had one in forever. If there’s a PPV, it would be an honor for me to take part in that.”

Back on May 1, Kane won the Republican primary election for the mayoral race by a razor-thin margin of 0.04 percent over his competitor Brad Anders. Tennessee is a conservative-leaning state, which gives him the edge in the upcoming election in August.

Kane credits Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and John Cena as two men that have helped him in his campaign as they change pubic perception of professional wrestlers.

“I don’t think that the wrestling thing is what it once was,” Kane said. “We’ve had some people that have been so successful like Dwayne [(Johnson) and John Cena doing all the stuff that he’s doing that perception is changing and rightfully so.”

He also said it gave him a great amount of pride in winning the primary, proving naysayers about professional wrestlers wrong.

“That gives me a lot of satisfaction,” Jacobs said. “Hopefully, I’ve done my little bit to destroy that unfortunate stereotype.”

As for leadership, Kane credited his (kayfabe) half-brother The Undertaker and Vince and Linda McMahon as his teachers.

“The most important thing about leadership is to set an example. Undertaker — talk about learning how to be a professional,” he said. “This guy is always there, always worked hard, took a lot of pride in what he does.

Despite working a lighter schedule, the three-time world champion was actively working matches in the WWE weeks before the primary election. He challenged Brock Lesnar and Braun Strowman to a triple threat match for the Universal Championship but lost after eating an F-5 from Lesnar. The following night he took on Strowman for a spot in the Elimination Chamber match, but lost in a Last Man Standing Match.

He then made a cameo as part of the one-sided Cena/Undertaker feud leading to WrestleMania 34, facing Cena in a No Disqualifcation match on Raw after Cena continued to antagonize his absent half-brother.

Finally, The Big Red Machine competed in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 34 and made it all the way to the final four before being tossed out.