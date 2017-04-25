Kalisto Defeats Braun Strowman In Dumpster Match

Winning isn’t everything, and tonight, it was quite possibly the worst thing for scrappy lucha underdog, Kalisto as he paid the price for defeating Braun Strowman in Raw’s first ever Dumpster Match.

In an attempt to keep the crowd from cheering him on, Strowman began the match on the mic telling the Kansas City crowd that they were all garbage. Despite Kurt Angle’s attempts to talk Kalisto out of the match, the Lucha Dragon gave his best shot, using his speed and quickness to swirl around Strowman with quick attacks. Braun was soon to take over, tossing Kalisto across the ring like a javelin.

Strowman continued terrorizing Kalisto but when the Monster Among Men ended up on the apron it was Kalisto who shocked the world by dropkicking Braun’s knees and kicking him into the dumpster, thus shocking the world and winning the match.

Kalisto may have wished that he never won the match, as the post-victory beat down was unlike any other we’ve ever seen. Multiple one arm choke slams and tosses into the barricade led Strowman to throwing Kalisto in the dumpster and pushing him up the ramp. And then in a scene that was very reminiscent of The New Age Outlaws and Mick Foley and Terry Funk from 1998, Strowman pushed Kalisto off the stage while trapped in the dumpster.

From tipping a dumpster to an ambulance to breaking the ring, Braun Strowman has made Raw must-see tv once again as the Monster Among Men seems capable of literally anything.

Well, maybe except for getting the Internet Wrestling Community to cheer against him.

