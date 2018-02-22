Is Johnny Gargano Finished with WWE NXT?

This week’s edition of WWE NXT on the WWE Network made headlines as one of the biggest stars of the brand lost a match where his NXT career was on the line.

Johnny Gargano received a rematch against NXT Champion Andrade ‘Cien’ Almas on the broadcast. The pair had a tremendous match just a couple of weeks back at NXT TakeOver in Philadelphia, and the caveat to Gargano being granted a rematch was that he had to put his NXT career on the line.

The finish saw Gargano’s former partner, Tommaso Ciampa, get involved in the closing minutes of the match. Following the referee being taken out, Ciampa emerged and hit his former friend in the back with a crutch. This allowed Almas to hit his signature Hammerlock DDT on Gargano and earn the pinfall victory.

Following the finish, Ciampa waved goodbye at Gargano with a smile upon his face. Gargano, obviously disappointed, exited the venue with his wife, newly signed NXT female performer Candice LeRae.

Where this leaves Gargano is anyone’s guess as of right now. It had been widely expected that Gargano would be the top babyface for the NXT brand throughout 2018, and I have yet to hear anything that would change that. Given the involvement of Ciampa in this finish, NXT General Manager William Regal could certainly grant Gargano a match with Ciampa to earn his full time NXT spot back.

NXT TakeOver during WrestleMania weekend in New Orleans should prove to be a major show, and it’s been anticipated for some time that Gargano and Ciampa would be wrestling on that show. Look for management to step in during the coming weeks to bring back Gargano and make the match with Ciampa as part of that deal.