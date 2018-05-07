John Cena’s Fans Show Their Support After His Cryptic Tweet

John Cena and Nikki Bella’s six-year relationship is still fresh on all of our minds, but the 16-time former world champion appears to still be reeling from the situation.

Cena’s latest tweet, while not directly mentioning Bella, appeared to be some motivation he was taking to heart to move forward.

If you choose to keep moving, no matter how low the road takes you, it will eventually begin to climb back up. #NeverGiveUp — John Cena (@JohnCena) May 5, 2018

Many of his fans showed their support after seeing the tweet.

Words to live by, My Great #Cenation Leader @JohnCena Continue to give yourself that same encouragement 🙏❤🙌 I love❤😘 you and Nikki Bella @BellaTwins and you both are in my prayers 🙏❤🙌 daily, I hope you both get back what you had, Which was so beautiful and special! 😍🌹❤ — Nefratti King (@king_nefratti) May 5, 2018

You are truly inspiring ,learned alot from you — abubakaryalliy (@abubakaryalliy2) May 5, 2018

Life is all about either you step up or step down for a challenge. This decision can bring you either success or failure but all you have to do is to get back up and fight back until you get it @itsVishva @Queen_Alvira @RiyaB2R @DCCharged @Kana_Reigns @officialjohnce — Prasanna Viswanath (@PrasannaViswan1) May 5, 2018

Wow!!! Dang! I thought I was a going to drag you when split announced. No. ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Bella Donna (@pinkieswear1546) May 6, 2018

After five years of dating, Cena proposed in the middle of the ring at WrestleMania 33 in April 2017. But after a year of engagement, Bella announced the two were splitting via an Instagram message on April 15.

“After much contemplation and 6 years of being together Nikki Bella and John Cena announced today their decision to separate as a couple,” the statement reads. “‘While this decision was a difficult one, we continue to have a great deal of love and respect for one another. We ask that you respect our privacy during this time in our lives.’”

Cena broke his silence on the situation just over a week later at Cinemacon.

“It sucks,” the 41-year-old said about the split. “There’s no other way to say [it],” he added. “I love Nicole with all my heart, and that’s that.”