Watch: John Cena Calls Undertaker a Coward, Gets Chokeslammed by Kane

John Cena came out on Monday Night Raw this week demanding an answer from The Undertaker about his challenge for a match at WrestleMania 34.

But even though Raw was in Undertaker’s home state of Texas, the Deadman remained silent. Cena entered a frantic state as a result, going so far in his promo as to call the Phenom a coward.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“#Undertaker, you are not a god and, right now, you should barely be able to call yourself a man.” – @JohnCena #RAW pic.twitter.com/RqczErmmVX — WWE (@WWE) March 20, 2018

“Give me a yes, give me a no,” Cena begged. “Hell, at this point I don’t even need a yes or a no. Do some of that stupid stuff you do. Roll a casket down here, or give me smoke or lightning or something. Just don’t sit there and do nothing. Be a man, be The Undertaker. Do something!”

This prompted the crowd in Dallas to start a “Do Something!” chant.

“There it is, the exact moment you let everybody down who believed in you. Undertaker you are not a god, and right now you should barely be able to call yourself a man.”

Cena went so far as to shout that the Undertaker was a coward for doing nothing in response to his challenge. But it did prompt somebody to respond — Undertaker’s brother Kane.

The Big Red Machine, who hasn’t been on WWE television in a number of weeks, walked down to the ring and stared down Cena.

Cena was hopeful that Kane was there to make some sort of response to the behalf of his brother, perhaps as a proxy. But Kane remained silent as Cena held the mic up to him, instead responding with a chokeslam.

Cena was left knocked out in the ring as Kane walked away. The commentary team began to speculate what the message could mean, floating out the idea that maybe Kane wanted to fight in his brother’s place at WrestleMania.

The 16-time world champion has become uncharacteristically desperate in recent weeks trying to find an opponent for a match at WrestleMania 34. First he tried to win the No. 1 contendership for Brock Lesnar’s Universal Championship at Elimination Chamber but was pinned by Braun Strowman. Then he managed to insert himself into the WWE Championship six-pack challenge match at Fastlane, but failed to wrench the championship away from A.J. Styles. Now as The Undertaker continues to play coy with his response, fans are left wondering if the dream match will in fact happen.