The Undertaker Skips John Cena’s Final WrestleMania Pep Rally

John Cena just put his last quarter in the WrestleMania pinball machine to no avail. The Undertaker just spurned him on the final episode of RAW before WrestleMania 34, leaving Cena to head to New Orleans as a fan.

Cena cut yet another magnificent promo that had fans begging for The Deadman’s gong to strike. However, it didn’t happen. When it became clear The Undertaker would not appear, John Cena took one last shot—this time at Taker’s genitals (or lack thereof).

“Hey #Undertaker, it’s obvious that you left your hat in the ring, but it’s clear to everybody here that you left your balls at home!” – @JohnCena #DoSomething #WrestleMania #RAW pic.twitter.com/2jVD2gwauH — WWE (@WWE) April 3, 2018

Now at the time this story was published, there was still about 45 minutes left of RAW. Maybe we’re fools, but we aren’t quite ready to end our hopes of an Undertaker appearance. Afterall, when has he ever been known to be obvious? Why would he appear at Cena’s command like some kind of unholy genie? Call us naive, but we still think he’ll show.

We just don’t know when.

Given the magnitude of Undertaker vs. John Cena at WrestleMania, a match that has never happened, it would be odd for WWE to forgo such a juicy marketing campaign. If Taker doesn’t give an answer to ‘Mania, is WWE comfortable with such an iconic match never actually being booked?

Regardless of what happens, WWE and Cena have done a great job of orchestrating suspense. To have Taker skip RAW, the last flight to WrestleMania has the entire WWE asking the same question: Now what?

The answer to that question could come right as RAW shuts off its cameras or maybe we actually have to watch John Cena order a hot dog from his Wrestlemania seat before we see The Deadman.

Either way, WWE has us hooked.