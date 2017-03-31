John Cena Teases Return To Doctor Of Thuganomics

Word Life! Could the edgy, jersey wearing, freestyle rapping, Doctor of Thuganomics be making a return to the WWE? Probably not, but John Cena posted an image today that definitely teased the 16 time WWE Champion dusting off his PHD for this Saturday’s Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards.

Is the Doctor of Thuganomics making his return?

You’ll have to watch @Nickelodeon #KCA TOMORROW NIGHT to find out! pic.twitter.com/VWvoNomlTI — John Cena (@JohnCena) March 10, 2017

Before he became the company’s super hero good guy, Cena was just a white rapper from Westbury, Mass. At the height of Eminem’s popularity, Cena rocked a his signature jorts with a backwards hat, big rope chain and sports jersey of the local team’s biggest adversary. Every Cena promo included a “freestyle rap” that would tear down his opponent for the night. While Cena’s “raps” were more or less edgy poems, they were fairly well crafted.

Unfortunately, they usually concluded with a reference to how his opponent enjoyed sleeping with other men, which at the time was apparently the ultimate diss. Remember, this was the pre-PG Era of the WWE.

While his Marky Mark, Justin Bieber flow did seem a bit ridiculous, one thing Thuganomics Cena had going for him was edge; especially during his early heel days. Cena was ruthless in the ring. He didn’t have to overcome the odds, he was the odds! Once it was clear Cena was on his way to becoming the WWE’s number one babyface, the WWE dropped the freestyles and the sports jerseys (but sadly left the jorts) and started pumping out Cena merchandise by the millions.

When Cena went away to film The Marine in 2004, you would have thought he literally left for the Marines. Suddenly, Cena was saluting the crowd and wearing dog tags and preaching his hustle, loyalty and respect credo.

Cena’s PHD in Thuganomics has been left on the shelf for the majority of the past decade; only returning for a brief stint when he engaged in a rap battle with The Rock to build-up to their Wrestlemania match up in 2012.

To see what Cena has in store for his old persona, you’ll have to tune into the Kid’s Choice Awards tomorrow night on Nickelodeon. And you may want to get used to seeing Cena more outside the ring than in. The champ is scheduled for another hiatus after WrestleMania 33 and just today signed on to co-star in the sequel to Daddy’s Home with Will Ferrell and Mark Wahlberg.

You will be able to see John Cena at WrestleMania 33, where he will likely team with real-life girlfriend, Nikki Bella, to take on The Miz and Maryse. you can find the fully announced card below, as well as more images in the gallery.

United States Champion Chris Jericho vs Kevin Owens

RAW’s Women’s Champion Bayley vs Charlotte Flair vs Sasha Banks

Universal Champion Goldberg Vs Brock Lesnar

WWE Champion Bray Wyatt vs Randy Orton

Smackdown Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss Against All Smackdown Women

2017 Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal

Rumored Matches include: John Cena and Nikki Bella Tag Match against The Miz and Maryse, The Big Show vs Shaq, Shane McMahon vs AJ Styles, and Triple H vs Seth Rollins.

