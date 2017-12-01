John Cena Sued by Ford Motor Company

As a WWE Superstar, John Cena has slain behemoths of his industry. But now, the 16-time world champion will have defended himself against one of the largest automotive companies in the world.

According to TMZ Sports, Ford is suing John Cena for selling his $500,000 2017 Ford GT. The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Michigan, states Cena was “selected from thousands of applicants for the opportunity to purchase the Ford GT.”

Ford also claims that Cena signed a contract that in which he agreed that he would not sell the car for at least 2 years. Per TMZ’s report, Cena allegedly sold the car to help pay his bills. Ford is suing for Cena to return his profits plus damages.

“Mr. Cena has unfairly made a large profit from the unauthorized resale flip of the vehicle, and Ford has suffered additional damages and losses, including, but not limited to, loss of brand value, ambassador activity, and customer goodwill due to the improper sale.”

Ford only produced 500 of this specific model and vetted who would actually be able to purchase the rare vehicle. NASCAR driver Joey Logano, Houston Astros Pitcher Justin Verlander, and former talk show host Jay Leno are a few of the names Ford selected to be owners of the GT.