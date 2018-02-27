Big Time John Cena Match Rumored for WWE Fastlane

If you saw WWE RAW last night, you were witness to John Cena cutting one of his most memorable promos in years.

The general story is that Cena can’t seem to find his path to WrestleMania 34. Cena noted to the fans that he failed to win the Royal Rumble and then failed to win the Elimination Chamber, and he conveyed that his career is now at a crossroads. Cena admitted to the fans its not typical for a WWE star to admit failure, but that’s where he’s at.

Cena then teased a WrestleMania 34 match with The Undertaker, which got the loudest reaction of the night from the RAW crowd. However, Cena then reeled the fans back in by saying that match is not going to happen. The point of the exercise, as Cena pointed out, was for the fans to feel the kind of disappointment that he has felt of late.

Tonight, John Cena is set to venture over to SmackDown Live where he will continue to try to find a path to make the WrestleMania 34 card. And according to a report from Wrestling Inc.’s Raj Giri, a big match is presently being planned for the last WWE PPV event prior to WrestleMania: WWE Fastlane.

Giri notes that he’s heard from sources at WWE that Cena will be facing this year’s Royal Rumble winner, Shinsuke Nakamura, at the event. Though this is not the first time these two have met in the ring (they wrestled a high profile match on SmackDown last August), it will certainly be pushed as a dream rematch scenario that should garner a lot of fan interest.

It’s not clear yet what the direction would be. Perhaps Cena could be challenging Nakamura to put up his WrestleMania title shot in the bout, though we have heard nothing that would indicate that WWE plans to veer away from Nakamura vs. AJ Styles at WrestleMania.

Either way, this entire storyline could certainly still lead back to Cena vs. Undertaker at WrestleMania. The road to getting to that match, if it’s still planned, should be interesting to say the least. WWE had to take notice of the massive fan reaction during RAW to a potential Cena vs. Undertaker WrestleMania match, and as we continue to see reports of The Undertaker getting into “game shape,” it would appear that there is still a very good chance that we may see this dream match this year.