John Cena On WrestleMania Angle Getting Too Personal

John Cena blurred the lines of entertainment and reality this WrestleMania season when his ‘Mania storyline revolved around his reluctance to propose to his real life girlfriend, Nikki Bella. The champ recently had a sit down with Sports Illustrated to discuss whether the angle, which featured The Miz and Maryse savagely tearing the couple apart, ever got a little too personal.

“I can’t believe I have hair left. At times, it’s trying to have someone throw your real life out there. Everybody comes at me, so I’m used to it, but it’s a first for Nicole. They say hell hath no fury like a woman scorned, and I can attest to that. I’ve had to be on the receiving end of some upset nights, but I cannot stress to you enough how it shows her character and resolve. I tell everyone who will listen, Nicole is the strongest, most inspiring person I’ve ever met. That’s why I love her. I’ve headlined with The Rock and I’ve been a part of a lot of WrestleMania moments, but this moment with Nicole is the one most important of all because I get to stand alongside her in a WrestleMania ring. All of that is because of her story. She drives me, she inspires me. We learn from each other every day. On top of that, I’m head over heels for her. And she loves this business just as much as I do, so it’s special.”

We recently spoke with The Miz about the angle and he was very proud of how it all turned out.

“When people heard that John Cena and Nikki Bella were going to face The Miz and Maryse, people were not excited about it. They wanted to see John Cena and The Undertaker. They wanted to see me in the WWE Championship realm, but we gave them something that literally stole the show at WrestleMania. If you look at the story that built up, people were talking about that match more than a lot of other matches and that’s what I really strive to do now a days is make sure that my match is the most must-see, most watched and people just want to pick it apart.”

Another interesting note from Cena’s SI interview was his response to the assumption that “everyone wants him to turn heel.”

“I don’t think everyone wants me to turn. There is a group of people that don’t like what they see, but the most important message I send is you can’t please everybody, never be ashamed to be who you are, and know that what you do affects people. I look at it as a way to provide hope for families that don’t go through what we consider a normal day by providing a smile and happiness. I look at WWE as a vehicle to provide an escape and happiness. That’s why I’m here every year, I believe in what we do.”

