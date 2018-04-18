Before Nikki Bella Moved in, John Cena Made Her Sign Agreement to Move Out

After Nikki Bella announced her split from John Cena on Sunday, reports have been examining the pair’s six-year relationship, attempting to determine what went wrong between the two WWE superstars.

In 2013, Bella moved into Cena’s massive Florida home, but it wasn’t without a catch — Cena had his girlfriend sign a 75-page cohabitation document before she set up shop in the home.

The agreement, documented on an episode of the E! reality series Total Divas, stated that Bella would have to vacate Cena’s home with her belongings as soon as possible if the pair split.

“I just don’t understand it. I just don’t know what to feel. I’m so confused,” Bella said on the show. “It kind of makes me second-guess where John and I stand in our relationship. I love John but maybe he knows that he doesn’t want to be with me forever?”

She also voiced her displeasure with a line in the agreement that referred to her as a “guest.”

“Although I do not wish to be formal, I do not want there to be any misunderstanding regarding your presence at the home as my guest,” Cena wrote in the contract. “In the event that I ask you to vacate the home, you agree to immediately vacate the home and remove any and all items you have brought into the home as soon as possible. “

At this, Bella asked her twin sister, Brie Bella, “Is that all I’m ever going to be in [John’s] heart, is a guest? Am I ever going to have that permanent spot in the rest of [his] life?”

At that time, Cena was vehemently opposed to getting married again or having children, something he had made clear to Bella on multiple occasions on the show. He did appear to change his views on marriage, however, proposing to the 34-year-old during Wrestlemania in April 2017.

Bella eventually signed the document after Cena explained to her the reasoning behind his seemingly strict contract.

“This is what my life is. This is what it’s become,” he said. “You met my family. You think my mom paid for that house herself? She didn’t. My brother lives in that house, they’re expecting a child. My younger brother, he’s got medical problems. I make sure he’s okay. I always tell them, I’m a horrible brother, but I try to be the best provider that I can. I just don’t want to ever be in a position where that’s in jeopardy.”

After hearing that, Bella reflected, “I had no idea that my man supports this many people. If I had the money, I’d want to support my family, and I’d be damned to let anyone take that away from my family.”

Cena later discussed the agreement during an appearance on Today in March.

“I asked Nicole to move in with me, simply because we both were living busy lives and I wanted to show her I was ready to be more serious,” he told Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb. “I was ready for her to live in the space I call mine and share everything and do all that.”

“I was very abrasive and stern and she had to sign this huge, crazy agreement to come in the front door … just some sort of thing where I would be protected in case of a disaster,” he continued. “She [signed it], totally without question, and it made me feel super bad, which I should have, but it also made me realize – and this was early on in our relationship – it made me realize, ‘This is one young woman I should not let get out of my life.’ Because when she says, ‘I’m with you because I love you, here’s proof I would still like to be here.’”

Photo Credit: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com