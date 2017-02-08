John Cena Defeats Randy Orton On Smackdown LIVE

In a possible Wrestlemania preview, Royal Rumble winner, Randy Orton, faced off with 16 time world champion John Cena for the VERY … FIRST … TIME… on Smackdown LIVE (a show that’s only been on for 6 months).

In a back and forth match that saw each competitor kick out of the other’s finisher, John Cena came out on top when he was aided by the unlikely source of former Wyatt Family member, Luke Harper.

As the referee was out cold, Bray Wyatt attempted to hit Cena with Sister Abigail, but it was Luke Harper who came to make the save. For the first time, Harper finally came to blows with Wyatt, seemingly “breaking the spell” Wyatt had over him and giving Cena the opportunity to hit Orton with another AA to pick up the victory.

Cena now heads into the Elimination Chamber to defend his championship he hopes to carry into Wrestlemania while Randy Orton will face Luke Harper this Sunday as he prepares to face the winner of the Chamber match at Wrestlemania.

