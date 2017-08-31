John Cena Makes his Dramatic WWE RAW Debut

After teasing a surprise all day, RAW GM Kurt Angle got straight to the point and announced John Cena as the newest addition to Monday Night RAW.

Cena entered the rowdy Brooklyn arena to a loud ovation. After soaking in the moment and letting the crowd enjoy themselves, the then asked the question that was on everyone’s mind:

“Why am I here?”

Cena said that Angle asked him to come to RAW at SummerSlam. Then Cena would really put us on the hook by saying that he’s long been wanting to come to RAW and get in the ring with a certain WWE Superstar.

Roman Reign’s music hits.

(WHAT?!)

As soon as the crowd silences to hear what is going on, Cena says Reigns is exactly who he’s looking for. Reigns goes on to pull his drawstring and tell everyone that “This is my yard.” Cena responded by saying that he didn’t here to talk, then readied himself for a fight—

Now Miz’s music hits.

The Miz and his Miztourage saunter down to the ring. The Miz tells Cena and Strowman that they have gotten far too many opportunities (the crowd loved this), and that he’s tired of being overlooked. The Miz cites his being left off the SummerSlam main card and declares that RAW doesn’t have room for Cena. The Miz go on to cut one of his now patented, red faced, googly eyed, promos that served a fire and brimstone for the smarky Brookyln crowd.

Cena proposes a tag match with him teaming with Reigns as his tag partner. Before that can gain momentum —

Samoa Joe’s music hits.

But Joe didn’t come to chat. Within the first seconds of of stepping in the ring a fight breaks out after Joe punches Cena in the face.

Cena and Reigns would clear the ring of everyone then enter a stare down while the crowd chants “You Both Suck!” Amazing.

Looks like the main event is set for tonight: The Miz and Samoa Joe vs Roman Reigns and John Cena.

What a time to be a wrestling fan!