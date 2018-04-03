John Cena on Why the ‘Attitude Era’ Died

For many WWE fans, the worst part about the company in 2018 is the limitations of TV-PG programming. If it were up to them, WWE should just snap their fingers and bring back crotch chops, risque storylines, and bra and panties matches. But it’s not that simple. In fact, it’s likely impossible.

But to John Cena, it’s actually a good thing.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In an interview with Screen Rant, Cena explained why not only the Attitude Era is gone forever, but why it’s probably for the best.

“Coming in in 2002 you’re still riding the coattails of the Attitude Era. It’s 18-35-year-old males, it’s very visceral, the entertainment is very extreme. Fast forward to 2004, 2005, 2006, more families are showing up. and I don’t feel comfortable saying the things I was saying on the microphone because I got to look at a little kid and at that point, I’m supposed to be the good guy? That’s not how a good guy is so I use the opportunity of the platform of The Marine – because the movie did reach a bunch of people – to genuinely, subtly, begin to change my character into more of a P.G. environment because those are the tools I’m deal,” said Cena.

However, in the proper setting, John Cena is down to do just about anything:

“I can do a butt chug scene if you put an ‘R’ on the movie but when you put a TV-PG on the show and you’re out there doing stuff that makes your audience feel uncomfortable, your career longevity is going to be nothing,” he said.

While it’s no fun to admit that a family friendly WWE is here to stay, we at least have the WWE Network to relive our seedy memories.

By Vince McMahon and Co. keeping things PG allows them to expand all over the world. However if not for the feral Attitude Era, WWE couldn’t be in the global position that it currently enjoys today.