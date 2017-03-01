John Cena And Nikki Bella Unite On Smackdown LIVE

John Cena was the guest on Miz TV this week and even though we all knew where this was going, The Miz and Cena found an amazing way to get us there. Miz started cutting his promo on the former champion by telling him he was sick of being the other guy in the WWE. He said no matter how hard he worked, no matter how hard he tried, Cena used backstage politics to get to the top of the WWE.

Miz then called out Cena for his hypocrisy on calling The Rock a sell out when as soon as Cena got the call he ran off to Hollywood. Miz said he was so fed up that John Cena gets to have his cake and eat it too while Miz was there doing the media, making Smackdown Live must see TV. Miz said he eliminated Cena from the Smackdown number one contender’s battle royal because he wanted John Cena to feel what Miz has felt for 10 years; having the dream of main eventing Wrestlemania taken away from him time and time again.

Cena then took Miz and the crowd to church and broke kayfabe when he said if he really had control over the backstage politics, he wouldn’t be standing in the ring with Miz, he’d be standing in the ring with The Undertaker.

The crowd broke out into a classic Let’s Go Cena/Cena Sucks which led Cena to

You’re a dude named Mike who shortened your last name and tried to bootleg The Rock’s electricity and stole Chris Jericho’s personality, Ric Flair’s leg lock and Daniel Bryan’s offense and what AJ Styles has been saying for the last six months.

Cena said “you’re just a dude dressed up as a dude, playing another dude.”

The 16 time Champion finished by saying “next time you talk to me, don’t bring a knife to a gun fight. You’re not the Undertaker, but come at me again and I’ll make you a deadman.”

Maryse slapped John Cena which brought out Cena’s real life girlfriend, Nikki Bella. Nikki warned Maryse, saying “If you mess with my man, I’m gonna break you, bitch.”

As always, John Cena and The Miz have managed to get the crowd pumped for a feud they didn’t realize they could be excited about. Well done, guys.

